Bedford storyteller Mark Steinhardt headlines Tales Tattled & Told event

Bedford storyteller and Bedfringe favorite Mark Steinhardt headlines this joyous evening of storytelling and acoustic music with a story of luck, courage and defiance from the night when Coventry burned.

Join us for another night of wild and wonderful words!

On 14 November 1940, the night that Coventry burned, Ollie, Samson and Trojan (a man and two horses) were caught in the middle of it. Somehow, they survived, got out of the inferno, started again, started all over again.

This is a story of luck, courage and defiance. And it comes to its conclusion on Christmas Eve…

Mark Steinhardt

Bedford storyteller and Bedfringe favorite Mark Steinhardt headlines this joyous evening of storytelling and acoustic music hosted by Lou Tribus. Cath Edwards, Stephen Hobbs, Lynette Hill, Dr. Terrie Howey-Moore and Pete Boyce have a story or two to share well.

With the fantastic music of B Road!

This evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults is intended ages 16 and older.

Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start.

Mark Steinhardt

Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ. Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.

We regret that the 500-year-old building is not yet accessible for wheelchairs.