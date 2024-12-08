Bedford storyteller Mark Steinhardt headlines Tales Tattled & Told event

By Lynette Hill
Contributor
Published 8th Dec 2024, 10:33 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 10:28 BST
Bedford storyteller and Bedfringe favorite Mark Steinhardt headlines this joyous evening of storytelling and acoustic music with a story of luck, courage and defiance from the night when Coventry burned.

Join us for another night of wild and wonderful words!

Most Popular

On 14 November 1940, the night that Coventry burned, Ollie, Samson and Trojan (a man and two horses) were caught in the middle of it. Somehow, they survived, got out of the inferno, started again, started all over again.

This is a story of luck, courage and defiance. And it comes to its conclusion on Christmas Eve…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mark Steinhardtplaceholder image
Mark Steinhardt

Bedford storyteller and Bedfringe favorite Mark Steinhardt headlines this joyous evening of storytelling and acoustic music hosted by Lou Tribus. Cath Edwards, Stephen Hobbs, Lynette Hill, Dr. Terrie Howey-Moore and Pete Boyce have a story or two to share well.

With the fantastic music of B Road!

This evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults is intended ages 16 and older.

Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start.

Mark Steinhardtplaceholder image
Mark Steinhardt

Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ. Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.

We regret that the 500-year-old building is not yet accessible for wheelchairs.

Contact [email protected].

Related topics:BedfordCoventry
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice