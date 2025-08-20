Bedfordshire Youth Opera invites you to their most Enchanting evening yet!

The young singers of Bedfordshire Youth Opera return to the Polhill Campus Theatre, Bedford, from Wednesday the 27th to Saturday the 30th of August, for their performance of Jonathan Dove’s sparkling contemporary opera, The Enchanted Pig.

Bedfordshire Youth Opera is a summer course for performers aged 14-26, and we’re in full rehearsal for our performances from the 27th-30th August at the Polhill Campus Theatre at Bedfordshire University. The show is directed by Fred Broom, musically directed by Richard Sisson, and Rachel Nicholls leads our vocal direction.

This year, we are thrilled to be performing Jonathan Dove’s The Enchanted Pig. A story for ‘kids’ aged 8-80, The EnchantedPig is a contemporary opera that feels right at home with the tales of the Brothers Grimm, sparkling with wit and childlike abandon. The opera follows the story of Princess Flora, who finds out she is betrothed to a pig! Conveniently, her pig turns into a handsome prince every night, but the witch who cursed him swiftly whisks him away. With the help of the North Wind, his wife, the Moon, and the Sun, will she reverse the curse and see her lover again?

To support the opera, there’s even a workshop - the ‘Piggies Party’ - for any child aged 8-13, from 4pm on Thursday the 28th August. Each child will learn a song from the show, make their own mini piggy mask, and will receive an illustrated book of the show, written and drawn by our director, Fred. Additionally, this event ties directly into that evening’s relaxed performance. Tickets for this event are going fast, so book without delay!

The cast hard at work with Fred, Rachael, and Richard.

Bedfordshire Youth Opera, managed by the Bedfordshire Music Trust, is entirely self-funded and receives no direct government support. The revenue the company receives from this annual fundraising gala performance is pivotal, ensuring that courses and opportunities remain available to the young people of Luton and Bedfordshire.

Critically acclaimed baritone and composer Roderick Williams (OBE), said of the company, “What voices, what incredible stage presence and what attention to detail. The focus, clarity and sense of self BYO instils […] will be present in everything and anything they choose to do.”

Bedfordshire Youth Opera has been providing a platform for young singers since 1981, with its annual summer courses and fully staged productions. The organisation has launched the careers of many well-known international performing artists including Rachel Nicholls, Carolyn Sampson, Kitty Whately, Peter Hoare, Simon Bailey and Rebecca Bottone.

Rachel says “If I hadn’t had access to Bedfordshire Youth Opera when I was 15, I wouldn’t really have known that opera was a thing that was possible for me, and through my experience with Bedfordshire Youth Opera I realised that it was my thing and it’s what I [now] do for my job.”

Fancy some fairy tales on the operatic side? Look no further!

Bedfordshire Youth Opera not only provides a platform for young singers, but also opportunities for young people to work behind the scenes. They help to build sets, to design props, to make costumes, to direct, to play in the orchestra - and can also be involved in publicity initiatives, marketing and front of house responsibilities. Please come and support all these wonderful youngsters as they realise their extraordinary potential, at the Polhill Campus Theatre, Polhill Avenue, Bedford, MK41 9EA, from Wednesday the 27th to Saturday the 30th of August.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website: 2025 The Enchanted Pig - The Bedfordshire Music Trust.

We hope to see you there – we guarantee you’ll be in for an enchanting time!