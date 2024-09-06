Bella Hardy UK Tour comes to The Stables, Milton Keynes on Sunday 1st December

Bella Hardy - A must-see for anyone who loves music with heart, soul, and a dash of magic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bella Hardy, the inimitable voice of modern folk, is set to embark on a highly anticipated UK tour. Hardy, a previous winner of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, is a singer-songwriter with a gift for storytelling and has earned a reputation as a boundary-pushing artist whose work continues to evolve while staying deeply rooted in the traditions that shaped her.

Fans can expect a show that spans her remarkable career, with new songs (two to be released this Autumn) sitting comfortably alongside classics from her extensive back catalogue. This is folk music for the modern age – rooted in tradition but unafraid to venture into new, uncharted, and very personal territory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the tour, Bella says, “There’s something magical about performing live, where the songs can grow and change each night depending on the energy in the room. I’ll be performing a collection of songs very close to my heart, and there’s nothing like the energy of a live show to bring them to life.”

Bella Hardy

For anyone who’s seen Bella live, it’s clear that she’s an artist who knows how to captivate an audience. Her voice – at once powerful and delicate – has a way of drawing listeners in, making each performance feel like a conversation between old friends. And with award winning guitarist Jenn Butterworth by her side for the first time, this tour promises to be something truly special.

Photo Credit: Kate Chappell

Show 20.45pm Tickets £18.50 Tel 01908 280800 https://stables.org