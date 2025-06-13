Bhavika Garg brings colour, vibes, and mindfulness to Bucks Art Weeks 2025

Bucks Art Weeks is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year - the county’s largest visual arts and open studios event.

Every June, our joyful yellow signs go up across the area, and visitors are welcomed to drop in on the talented artists and makers to see them at work. This year’s festival runs from 7th to 22nd June, and as always, is free for everyone to visit - workshops, activities and refreshments are also available at selected venues. There are hundreds of painters, potters, jewellers, glassworkers, sculptors, textile artists and many more waiting to meet you and talk about their work.

Amongst these are artists such as Bhavika Garg who channels her lived experiences to create organic and textural abstract statement pieces. Bhavika is self taught and began pursuing artistic ventures as a young girl such as entering painting competitions, visiting local exhibitions, encouraged primarily by her father: “He is my role model in life and the source of much inspiration”.

She remembers how “he would always look for the positive” and she has used this in her approach and technique to creating her art: after studying mindfulness in 2017 due to battles with her own mental wellbeing, she started her own artistic mindfulness workshops in 2023. Feedback showed her that people who just needed an artistic afternoon were using elements of her advice and conversation in their everyday lives. She loved helping the community including survivors of domestic violence and parents and carers as well as being able to explore her own personal art style further.

Bhavika describes how her bright colours remind her of the culture she grew up around in Gujarat, India such as the festivals she would celebrate. Colour variety represents “the unity in diversity” which is an important value for her. Bhavika also says how her neurodivergence impacts her art and how her process “helps to manage my wellbeing and it brings my energy to a neutral” - she prioritises balance in her work and her mind.

Bhavika finds “positive energy in texture and colour” as well as in “the holistic experience of creating it”.

During Bucks Art Weeks, Bhavika Garg will be exhibiting her unbound and vibrant crafts in her new studio at Bhav’s Art Studio, 4 Gloucester Gate, Broughton, Milton Keynes, joined this year by Suraj Garg, her husband. Make sure to stop by and talk with her about her art, or alternatively visit her website (www.bhavsart.com).

Plan your day out at Bucks Art Weeks by going to www.bucksartweeks.org.uk and using the interactive map to find more artists and makers that interest you. Pick up a free loyalty card and visit five venues this June and you will qualify for a prize draw to win £100 worth of art. With a plethora of local arts, crafts and gifts, experience all the creativity that is just waiting at your doorstep and take some time to plan an artistically enriching day out this summer!