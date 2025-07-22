Bletchley Park marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two with Summer of Peace

A season of events and activities around the theme of peace will be held at the once top-secret home of World War Two Codebreakers.

Commemorating the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day in 2025, Bletchley Park’s Summer of Peace will explore what peace means today through the voices of local young people, artists, communities and visitors.

Running from Monday 28 July until Friday 29 August, visitors to the award-winning museum and heritage attraction will be able to explore a moving exhibition, take part in creative activities and contribute to a growing collaborative artwork.

As part of the Summer of Peace, Bletchley Park will host a special community exhibition exploring contemporary perspectives on peace. Contained in the exhibition are poignant first-hand accounts from children and young people affected by conflict, along with what peace means to local young people, and artists from our local communities.

The Mansion at Bletchley Park

Visitors of all ages can get creative and contribute to Peace Blooms, a collaborative colourful art installation. Displays of handmade flowers will develop over the summer, with each bloom created by people visiting Bletchley Park. One display will be found in the iconic Victorian Bletchley Park Mansion, while another will be outside one of the wartime buildings, near the memorial to those who served at the secret site. Each flower will be unique and made by visitors using different materials, including items recycled from local businesses following the “make do and mend” spirit of World War Two. These drop-in activities will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer.

Vicki Pipe, Bletchley Park’s Head of Audiences and Programmes, said: “We hope this season of activities marking 80 years since the end of World War Two will be a chance for visitors to Bletchley Park to reflect on what peace meant to people in 1945 as well as what peace means in a contemporary context today. Our programme has been shaped in collaboration with local groups to produce a community exhibition, an evolving art installation and a series of creative workshops. Throughout all of which we hope that the Summer of Peace will provide an opportunity to discover what peace means through a diverse range of voices, including local young people, artists, communities and our visitors.”

As well as the Summer of Peace, family visitors to Bletchley Park can discover more about the work of this historic site and the Enigma cipher, along with the stories of those who served there, in the Amazing Machines, Amazing People guided tour. In this fast-paced interactive tour, families can find out about what life was like at Bletchley Park for those working there during WW2. The family tour is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer– sign up at the Information Desk in the Visitor Centre.

The Summer of Peace activities and exhibition, and the family tour, are included with admission. Standard admission tickets to Bletchley Park act as an Annual Pass giving unlimited free returns within 12 months. Under 12s go free. Those living within a 10-mile radius of the site can receive half price entry. Full details on the Bletchley Park website: bletchleypark.org.uk