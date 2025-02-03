Bletchley Park museum and heritage attraction opens new contemporary exhibition - The Age of AI

Bletchley Park, the once top-secret home of the Government Code and Cypher School (GC&CS), now known as GCHQ, brings visitors a thought-provoking new exhibition. The Age of AI - available to view from 4 February 2025, offers a comprehensive and interactive exploration of AI's impact on our lives today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Age of AI’ exhibition explores the past, present, and future of artificial intelligence. Providing an unparalleled look at AI, from its origins in World War Two codebreaking to its role in our daily lives, its potential to transform our world, and the ethical questions it raises.

Visitors will discover the evolution of AI technologies from early breakthroughs, such as Turing’s foundational concepts and IBM’s Deep Blue defeating world chess champion Garry Kasparov, to modern innovations. The exhibition also delves into advances such as generative AI, transformative models like ChatGPT, and cutting-edge applications in medicine and environmental conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition highlights the pivotal contributions of Bletchley Park Codebreakers, including Alan Turing, Irving John “Jack” Good, and Donald Michie. These visionaries laid the groundwork for AI technologies, inspiring future generations of scientists and sparking debates on topics like machine learning and ethical AI.

The Age of AI Bletchley Park

Visitors can engage with hands-on exhibits, challenging themselves to distinguish between real-life and AI-generated content, testing their ability to analyse satellite images like an AI tool, and seeing if AI can recreate their voice. Case studies demonstrate AI’s impact on pressing global issues, such as predicting climate disasters, advancing personalised medicine, and creating innovative prosthetics. A case study on the future of 3D printing, provided by the Guy's and St Thomas's Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust explores how AI-assisted printing may develop and benefit more patients in the future.

The exhibition showcases AI’s dual nature - its immense potential to revolutionise fields like healthcare, creative industries, and environmental science, and the ethical dilemmas it poses regarding climate change, bias, and employment. The Bletchley Declaration, born out of the world’s first AI Safety Summit held at Bletchley Park in November 2023 and hosted by the UK Government, emphasised the need for international cooperation to ensure AI is developed responsibly. The summit series has continued, and AI is now part of conversations at the G7, UN, and G20 – joining other big issues of today’s world, like climate change. The third AI Safety Summit (the AI Action Summit) is being held in Paris on 10 and 11 February 2025.

The exhibition explores AI as a tool for the creative industries, including music, gaming, fashion, advertising and film. Highlights include Sougwen Chung’s collaboration with robot artists, and the sale of an AI-generated Alan Turing portrait by AI artist Ai Da for over $1 million. Visitors can discover more about the short film The Frost, widely considered the first film in which every shot has been generated by AI tools. These creations challenge perceptions of creativity, authorship, and the human-machine partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hear three experts working in the field of AI discuss their thoughts on what the future might looks like in an increasingly AI-powered world. They discuss how they think AI will develop over the next five years, how AI might affect the job market, and the biggest opportunities and risks that they foresee coming with increasing use of AI. The exhibition closes by exploring AI’s future, asking visitors to ponder the promises and challenges ahead. Will AI become a force for good, or will it outpace human oversight?

The Age of AI exhibition at Bletchley Park

Bletchley Park Trust is grateful for the support and funding from the UK Government for The Age of AI exhibition. The funding was announced following the AI Safety Summit in November 2023. This is a must-see exhibition for anyone fascinated by the intersection of technology, history, and humanity.

The exhibition was designed by Easy Tiger Creative and the content was curated by Steven Swaby. Research was kindly supported by Jim Joslin in memory of John Brookes.

Entry to the The Age of AI exhibition is included with admission. Standard admission tickets to Bletchley Park act as an Annual Pass giving unlimited free returns within 12 months. Under 12s go free. Full details on the Bletchley Park website: bletchleypark.org.uk