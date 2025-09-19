BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius art exhibition

Get your free ticket to the opening night of BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius. Art Exhibit, Live Performances, Canapés

BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius

Local artist BLONDEMAN brings you his exciting new art exhibition: Age of Aquarius. Get your free ticket now to the Gallery Opening Night on Thursday, 2nd October at 7pm!

What to expect on opening night:

Gallery Opening Night

Art Exhibit & Unveiling

Artist Q&A

Live Performances

Drinks & Canapés

The opening night launches a week-long exhibition from 2nd - 9th October @ The Creative Void, Wolverton.

Weekday Opening Times: 6pm - 8pm

Weekend Opening Times: 11am - 4pm

Come in and view artwork + meet the artist during these times. Artwork will be available to order!

Powered by Pink Mondo Media

IG: @pinkmondomedia