BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius art exhibition

By Petra Kereem
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 11:40 BST
Get your free ticket to the opening night of BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius. Art Exhibit, Live Performances, Canapés

BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius

Local artist BLONDEMAN brings you his exciting new art exhibition: Age of Aquarius. Get your free ticket now to the Gallery Opening Night on Thursday, 2nd October at 7pm!

What to expect on opening night:

Gallery Opening Nightplaceholder image
Gallery Opening Night
  • Art Exhibit & Unveiling
  • Artist Q&A
  • Live Performances
  • Drinks & Canapés

The opening night launches a week-long exhibition from 2nd - 9th October @ The Creative Void, Wolverton.

Weekday Opening Times: 6pm - 8pm

Weekend Opening Times: 11am - 4pm

Come in and view artwork + meet the artist during these times. Artwork will be available to order!

Powered by Pink Mondo Media

IG: @pinkmondomedia

