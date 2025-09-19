BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius art exhibition
Get your free ticket to the opening night of BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius. Art Exhibit, Live Performances, Canapés
BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius
Local artist BLONDEMAN brings you his exciting new art exhibition: Age of Aquarius. Get your free ticket now to the Gallery Opening Night on Thursday, 2nd October at 7pm!
What to expect on opening night:
- Art Exhibit & Unveiling
- Artist Q&A
- Live Performances
- Drinks & Canapés
The opening night launches a week-long exhibition from 2nd - 9th October @ The Creative Void, Wolverton.
Weekday Opening Times: 6pm - 8pm
Weekend Opening Times: 11am - 4pm
Come in and view artwork + meet the artist during these times. Artwork will be available to order!
Powered by Pink Mondo Media
IG: @pinkmondomedia