Blue Diamond Garden Centres launch ‘Little Acorns’ nature-friendly gardening fun for pre-school children

Introducing ‘Little Acorns’ workshops at Willington Garden Centre - a new initiative designed to inspire a love of gardening and nature in young children. These fun and engaging sessions encourage pre-schoolers to explore the natural world through sowing seeds, growing plants, and getting creative with nature-themed crafts. More than just a gardening club, Little Acorns is also a way for children and their guardians to make new friends and connect with their local community.

Blue Diamond Garden Centres understand the importance of helping future generations care for the environment and wildlife through nature-friendly gardening.

They have launched a new initiative called ‘Little Acorn’s at their Frosts Garden Centre that promotes the benefits of introducing pre-school children to gardening and talking about their environment while developing social skills as they have fun together.

Blue Diamond have put together a schedule of nature-friendly workshops where children are encouraged to explore the natural world through seasonal activities such as planting seeds, growing plants and nature-themed crafts and projects.

It’s also the ideal way for children and guardians alike to make new friends!

Each ‘Little Acorn’ session has a theme; for example, birds, butterflies, fruit, veg, plants and bees and its always extra fun if the children choose to dress in something associated with the theme as long as it’s comfortable and practical. (Not compulsory).

All craft materials are provided and after the activity the children will wind down with a juice, biscuit, story and song before they take their beautiful creation and some fun activity sheets home with them.

There’s a reward scheme too. On arrival, each child receives an attendance card and after attending their 5th workshop, the children receive a special certificate.

Alan Roper, Manging Director of Blue Diamond Garden Centres said:

‘We are proud and excited to introduce this new initiative to our centres. Our aim is to encourage pre-school children to understand and care for their environment and for this message to become part of the ‘DNA’ of Blue Diamond Garden Centres.’

‘Little Acorns’ sessions are held fortnightly during weekdays (term time only and excluding bank holidays) 9:45am to 10:30am, in a safe and happy designated area at the centre.

£8.99 per child (price includes one accompanying adult)

Ticket includes:

Carton of fruit juice & biscuit per child

Fun gardening & craft activity that can be taken home

Story & song time

Take home activity sheets

Little Acorn achievement certificate

£1.99 per additional adult

To Book follow link:

https://events.bluediamond.gg/category/66114?branches.branchID=288

About Blue Diamond Garden Centres

Blue Diamond is a real Guernsey success story, owned and managed in the island, tracing its roots back to 1904 when it was founded as a grower and exporter of produce grown locally in Guernsey. Blue Diamond has grown to become one of the country’s largest Garden Centre retail group in the UK and employs approximately 4,000 people at its head office and 44 garden centres across the UK & Channel Islands.

For more information on Blue Diamond visit: www.bluediamond.gg