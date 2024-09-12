Bold, brassy and bonkers: A musical of unconventional creativity

Heathers the Musical, Winner of ‘BEST NEW MUSICAL’ at the WhatsOnStage Awards plays at MK Theatre until Sat 14 Sep.

Heathers The Musical is a thrilling, darkly comedic journey into the high-stakes world of high school cliques. The story follows Veronica Sawyer, a smart and striking teenager who manoeuvres her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High, the Heathers. As Veronica navigates the treacherous waters of popularity, she finds herself entangled in a web of social manipulation, dark secrets, and unexpected consequences. With its sharp dialogue, memorable music, and a biting satire of high school culture, Heathers offers a fresh, provocative take on the struggle for identity and acceptance.

Jenna Innes, as Veronica, delivered a nonstop standout performance, She skillfully balanced her character's charm and vulnerability, making Veronica both convincing and likable. Keelan McAuley’s, portrayal of JD, captivated the audience with his endearing yet complex interpretation of the character. Despite JD's dark and twisted outlook, McAuley's performance was both engaging and emotionally charged, taking the audience on a tumultuous journey with his beautiful and expressive voice. Their duet, “Seventeen,” was a show-stopping moment, characterised by their thrillingly blended harmonies and powerful delivery. Both actors infused their roles with exceptional energy and depth, creating a remarkable and memorable collaboration that was a highlight of the production.

Notable performances included Esme Bowdler as the delectably vile Heather Chandler. She ruled the stage with a commanding presence and strong vocal prowess, embodying the character's power and menace with impressive skill. Iván Fernández González and Jason Battersby, as the bully boys Kurt and Ram, respectively, provided a series of comedic highlights, infusing the show with humour and energy through their dynamic performances. Together, these actors added significant depth and entertainment value to the production.

Amy Miles delivered a perfectly nuanced portrayal of Martha, capturing the character’s essence with both sincerity and depth. Her performance of “Kindergarten Boyfriend” was particularly stunning, creating a goosebumps-inducing moment that highlighted the beauty and power of her voice.

Lewis Asquith, (Kurt’s Dad) and Conor McFarlane, (Ram’s Dad) delivered a wonderfully comedic performance in “My Dead Gay Son.” A delightful blend of humour and heart, with both actors capturing the song’s absurdity and emotional depth.

The music (Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe) offered an inventive unique musical style and refreshing departure from the norm which was delivered beautifully through the musical direction of Will Joy. When they could be heard, the sharp lyrical content, stood out for its exceptional wit and cleverness. However, it was all so loud, particularly in the first act, that much of it was missed.

The Direction (Andy Fickman) along with the movement and choreography (Gary Lloyd) was inspired, with several standout moments such as the fight scene which was executed with such creativity and flair that it had the audience roaring with laughter. The inventive choreography not only enhanced the storytelling but also showcased the cast's physical prowess and comedic timing.

The production clearly showcased a lot of talent and creativity, and it seemed that everyone thoroughly enjoyed it. However, I found myself struggling to connect with the show on an emotional level. Despite the impressive performances and clever dialogue, I didn’t feel the impact I was expecting. The soundtrack, which I listened to afterwards, highlighted the show's cleverness and provided a deeper appreciation, but unfortunately, the overwhelming volume during the performance made it difficult to fully grasp the nuances of the dialogue and music. I feel somewhat disappointed, as there was much to appreciate about the show. I might need to see it again in the future to fully experience and understand what others seemed to enjoy so much.

