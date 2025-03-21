Author launches powerful new book sharing her journey to mental wellbeing in Milton Keynes
The event promises to be an inspiring and thought-provoking experience, offering insights into Mandy Leggs journey of rebuilding a successful life and career after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“This book is about hope, healing, and finding a way forward when life feels impossible,” said Mandy Legg. “I wanted to share my story to show that life and a career after severe mental illness are not only possible but can be filled with purpose and joy.”
The launch event will feature a fireside chat with special guests, Ife Thomas and Debbie Lewis, a book signing, and an opportunity for attendees to connect and share their own stories. The event is free, but spaces are limited.
Event Details:
• Date: 25th March
• Time: 17:00-19:00
• Venue: South Central Institute of Technology Hub