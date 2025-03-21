Author launches powerful new book sharing her journey to mental wellbeing in Milton Keynes

Mandy Legg, a well-known mental health impact speaker and former Mayoress of Milton Keynes, is set to launch her highly anticipated book and powerful talk titled, “Hold Onto Yourself”, on 25th March at South Central Institute of Technology Hub.

The event promises to be an inspiring and thought-provoking experience, offering insights into Mandy Leggs journey of rebuilding a successful life and career after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“This book is about hope, healing, and finding a way forward when life feels impossible,” said Mandy Legg. “I wanted to share my story to show that life and a career after severe mental illness are not only possible but can be filled with purpose and joy.”

The launch event will feature a fireside chat with special guests, Ife Thomas and Debbie Lewis, a book signing, and an opportunity for attendees to connect and share their own stories. The event is free, but spaces are limited.

Mandy Legg launches her book "Hold Onto Yourself" along with Ife Thomas who wrote the Foreword.

Event Details:

• Date: 25th March

• Time: 17:00-19:00

• Venue: South Central Institute of Technology Hub