Bestselling authors Conn Iggulden and Giles Kristian in Milton Keynes this June

Waterstones Milton Keynes - situated in Midsummer Place, CMK and supported by Milton Keynes Literary Festival - welcome Conn Iggulden and Giles Kristian for the first in their new ‘Bookshop Series’ of events at 7pm on 10 June - tickets available now from www.mklitfest.org and www.waterstones.com/events

Giles and Conn will be talking to award-winning writer, director and audio book narrator Philip Stevens all about their gripping new historical fiction novels, Arthur and Nero. It will be a fun and fascinating evening with the chance for you to ask questions and meet the authors.

Arthur is a breathtaking and evocative retelling of King Arthur’s legend, rich in historical detail and adventure, that brings the story of the war leader and warrior thrillingly to life for a new generation of readers. Giles Kristian is acclaimed for his epic reimaging of our greatest island 'history' of the Arthurian legend, as well as his bestselling Raven and The Rise of Sigurd trilogies, both set in the Viking world.

Nero brims with intrigue, danger and ruthless power games, and is the first instalment in a masterful new trilogy that revolves around Empress Agrippina’s ambitious project to turn her son Nero into the ruler of all Rome. It’s the latest extraordinary novel from Conn, one of the most celebrated authors of historical fiction writing today. His numerous bestselling novels include The Abbot's Tale, The Falcon of Sparta, The Gates of Athens, Protector, The Lion, and Empire.

Ticket holders will receive a complimentary beverage and a discount on the novels if purchased on the evening, and Giles and Conn will of course be staying after the talk to meet readers, and to sign copies of their books.

The Bookshop Series continues on 17 July with Caro Carver (aka CJ Cooke) and her brand-new thriller Bad Tourists, with many more events to be announced soon!

To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2024– including the year-round Online Programme events and upcoming Bookshop Series of author talks and interviews – visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.