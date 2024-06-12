Book signing with Lindsey Kelk
Love Story is Lindsey's new enemies-to-lovers romcom, and is full of her trademark warmth, humour and perfect escapism.
Sophie Taylor has published an extremely spicy romance novel under a pseudonym. Her debut is a huge hit, but with an ex who is an award-winning literary author, she's keeping her success strictly confidential - that is until the one person she doesn't want to know figures it out.
A British set, small-town summer romance, Love Story reminds us all that, whatever else you might be in life, the most important thing you can be is yourself.
This is a free, unticketed event, and the book will be available to purchase on the day on a first come, first served basis. Please note that there may be some queueing required to meet Lindsey. We look forward to seeing you there!
We are thrilled to share that anyone who purchases a copy of Love Story on the day will receive an exclusive tour pin badge. Available while stocks last.