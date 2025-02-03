Celebrated novel explores secure mental health

Award-winning author, Professor Paul Crawford tells us about his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent, and how it reflects life within secure hospital units like those at Chadwick Lodge and Eaglestone View in Milton Keynes.

I have visited high-, medium- and low-secure hospitals and units across the UK, with a great number of these being relatively new builds like those at Chadwick Lodge and Eaglestone View in Milton Keynes (medium and low secure). Yet not all such services are modern or up-to-date or achieving the kind of healing environment that they claim.

In private and NHS secure mental health facilities, the quality of environments can vary greatly. While some will show the kind of reforming zeal of early pioneers in humane psychosocial care, this is not always the case. Furthermore, such environments, particularly those providing high-security services (Broadmoor, Rampton and Ashworth) appear more prisonlike and forbidding.

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment.

Professor Paul Crawford, The Institute of Mental Health, The University of Nottingham

Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, Hemp finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a place of comfort, making it less prisonlike, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

In the novel, I draw on nearly forty years of working in mental health. As one may expect, the imagined places, not least Foston Hall, and its staff and patients, are purely fictional, hallucinatory inventions.

Yet even with this careful separation between reality and fiction, I have faced some anxiety given my role as Professor of Health Humanities at the Institute of Mental Health at the University of Nottingham, notably a concern that the details are credible and will pass muster with fellow professionals whilst also engaging the public in thrilling action. With some relief, mental health professionals reviewing the novel have given a big thumbs up on both fronts!

"Crawford is a master storyteller. The Wonders of Doctor Bent covers deep and dark themes in a compelling and highly engaging manner. Be prepared to be taken on a thrilling adventure that delves into the very essence of what makes us human...” - Professor Ahmed Hankir, Consultant Psychiatrist, and author of The Breakthrough

"Brooding, brilliant and beautiful." - Dave Chawner, standup and TV comedian, mental health campaigner and author of Weight Expectations

"A beautifully written and engaging psychological thriller that will keep you thinking long after the final page… With impeccable prose and a thought-provoking plot, this dark literary thriller not only captivates fans of the genre but also offers profound value to those with lived experience of or an interest in mental health, shedding light on the complexities of compassion and accountability." - Dr David Crepaz-Keay, Mental Health Foundation

“A moving tale of loss and love. Jason Hemp breaks down after his perfect brother is murdered and Dr Bent, an imperfect, thrill-seeking, motorcycle-riding healer, fights to transform the humiliating state of the public services. His revolutionary changes are undermined, and he is left wondering what it is all for, and resolves to repair his own dark wounds...” - Kam Bhui CBE, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Oxford

"A brilliantly written thriller which draws us into the dire consequences of adverse childhood experiences. It poignantly reveals the potential for recovery." - Gene Beresin MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

"Moving storytelling and vivid characters take the reader on an emotional journey of grief, loss, and love. Though the themes are dark this novel is a celebration of the resilience of the human spirit. Crawford at his very best." - Thomas Curran, Leading psychologist and author of The Perfection Trap

