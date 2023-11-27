Debut author brings festive Pirate Magic to Hanslope Primary School

Leicester’s award-winning independent children’s publisher, Sweet Cherry Publishing, is delighted by the success of a recent school visit with debut author Red, the creative mind behind Ho Ho Ho! A Pirate’s Christmas for Me.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This engaging event took place at Hanslope Primary School, Milton Keynes, and captivated students in years 1 to 4 with an author talk, a reading and even an interactive activity!

The visit was particularly special for Red, who remembers running through those very halls when she herself was a Hanslope pupil. Now a published author, she was honoured to have brought the joy of reading (and the spirit of the season) to the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about the event, Red said: “It was wonderful to return to Hanslope – it really felt like going home. Lots of things were still the same, but it was also fabulous to see how much the school has evolved. It was such a pleasure to read my book to the children, and I hope I can visit again one day!”

Red talking with the Reading Ambassadors of Hanslope School

After talking to the pupils about being an author, reading the book and signing the children’s copies, Red was taken through to the foundation year building for a reading with the younger pupils, which was a truly magical experience for all involved.

Mrs Jane Fox, Key Stage 1 Leader and Foundation Teacher at Hanslope, was equally as thrilled with the visit, saying: “It was an absolute pleasure to have Red visit Hanslope School. As a former pupil, it was inspirational for the children to see that you can achieve your dreams. They loved hearing the new story and asked lots of questions!”

Sweet Cherry Publishing is proud to support initiatives that promote literacy and creativity among young readers. The author visit at Hanslope Primary School exemplifies their commitment to fostering a love for storytelling and imagination in the hearts of children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ho Ho Ho! A Pirate’s Christmas for Me is a colourful picture book that places a contemporary pirate spin on the origin story of Santa Clause.