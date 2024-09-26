History of new town social development in Milton Keynes published

Peter Waterman, Social DevelopmentDirector at the Milton Keynes Development Corporation, 1972-1988

Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre have published an important book telling the story of social development in Milton Keynes new town.

New Towns in an Old Country, written by Peter Waterman, Social Development Officer at Milton Keynes Development Corporation from 1972 until 1988, is a must read for anyone interested in the new towns movement.

Towns and cities are not only plans on paper, nor are they only the buildings put in place, or the roads and footpaths. They are the people who will use those buildings and roads, who will populate the city and make it their own. Milton Keynes Development Corporation were keen to learn the lessons from previous new towns and their social development plan was a direct response to this. They used information, meeting places, essential services to new residents and supporting residents’ initiatives to facilitate the development of community – to help people form connections and support them to create their own communities. This has been acknowledged as a key factor in the success of the early days of this last of Britain’s new towns.

In New Towns in an Old Country, Peter Waterman interweaves the story of his own upbringing and influences with the events of the building of Milton Keynes and how he came to be involved in its social development. He describes how he and his team promoted the creation of communities in areas where none had existed before. The story of grass roots voluntary organisations and the importance of women in social development are both honoured throughout the book.

“The debate on new towns as one of the means to tackle the housing crisis fails to emphasise the importance of building active communities,” says Peter. “The partnership, described in this book, between residents and the Corporation Social Development team achieved, what was described in a 1983 Report, 'an integral element in the creation of a varied and strong social fabric'. I am pleased to be able to tell its story.”

New Towns in an Old Country retails at £21.95 and is available to purchase from City Discovery Centre online shop