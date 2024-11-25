An exciting opportunity to support a local author on the launch of her important new book, There’s a Monkey on Your Shoulder which is designed to make a real difference in the mental health and well-being of teens and young adults.

This groundbreaking resource, written by Tana Macpherson-Smith who lives in Milton Keynes , is a pulse-pounding adventure that tackles the battles we face within.

Perfect for anyone who’s ever wrestled with their inner demons, this book will take you on a wild ride into the heart of what it means to truly overcome yourself.

In light of rising mental health concerns among younger generations, There’s a Monkey on Your Shoulder offers a way to help teens and young adults build resilience, manage stress, and navigate life’s complexities with confidence. The book launch event will be a wonderful opportunity to connect with likeminded mental health advocates, educators, and people who share a commitment to supporting youth mental wellness.

Join us for the launch of this exciting debut book.

We would be thrilled to have your support in promoting this book. The launch event is scheduled for 12th December 2024 at Parker Morris Hall, The Abbey Centre, 34 Great Smith Street, Westminster. Your support would mean a great deal and would help amplify the message of hope and support that There’s a Monkey on Your Shoulder seeks to deliver.

Please visit our Eventbrite page to book your free tickets - Eventbrite