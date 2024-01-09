Daniella Maison, who was born and raised in Milton Keynes has published bestselling book The N Word, featuring foreword by the late Benjamin Zephaniah who called her ‘one of the brightest minds of our time.’

In this punchy debut, Maison goes all out to prove that The N Word cannot be neutered, deemed un-sullied or recast as a street idiom.

This edge-of-your-seat book is aimed at a generation which has incorporated the word into its everyday dialogue. Maison offers a hard-hitting, insightful expose of an issue that is right on time in the wake of Black Lives Matter.

This highly-anticipated book is already seen as a significant contribution to the modern narrative on Black issues. The book’s introduction is written by spoken word artist, Burning Poet, further evidence of supportive momentum that has already gathered.

The N Word features a foreword from the late, great poet, Benjamin Zephaniah.

"This is a significant contribution by one of the brightest minds of our time” said Zephaniah.

Publisher, Austin Macauley, said: “Through the N Word, Daniella Maison reveals the historic and present-day effects and ramifications of using the word in modern language.”

Writer, activist and author, 42-year old Daniella Maison (MA)’s article series, ‘Black women & hip hop,’ went viral in 2009 and gained her critical acclaim in the US. Maison's contribution on the death of

Sarah Reed went viral. Maison most notably exposed the crimes of R. Kelly in 2008. Her devotion to and fearlessness in raising awareness for important social causes has made an impact on the diaspora.

Maison is Editor of Social Cause issues, and columnist for Black Wall St Media.