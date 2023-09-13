MK Lit Fest announces the Getting Published Masterclass and Networking event for aspiring writers

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK Lit Fest’s evening event on 26 September will help demystify the processes and the options, so you can decide on the best route for you.

The event takes place in Central Milton Keynes at Aiimi Hackzone on Avebury Boulevard. Tickets – available now from the Festival website at www.mklitfest.org - cost £12, and include tea, coffee, soft drinks and snacks. Numbers are limited, so don’t delay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You will hear from an expert panel that represents the different aspects of getting published. And there’ll be time for you to meet and network with other local writers who may be able to support you.

MK Lit Fest Getting Published Masterclass

The panel will be sharing their wisdom about:

· the different paths to publication, and the costs, risks, time commitments and income generation opportunities

· the route you need to navigate for traditional publication – including the role of literary agents and how they can open doors, what happens after a book deal is signed, and how authors, agents and publishers work with promoters, booksellers and festivals

· the importance of marketing and, particularly, social media in promoting your book, and the key things to consider.

About the event panellists

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aliya Gulamani is an award-winning commissioning editor at Unbound, the world's first crowdfunding-based publisher that launches crowdfunding campaigns for prospective books and publishes titles that reach their targets. Both writer and reader are a part of the book’s journey.

John Grindrod is an author whose books include Iconicon: A Journey Around the Landmark Buildings of Contemporary Britain, Concretopia: A Journey Around the Rebuilding of Postwar Britain and Outskirts: Living Life on the Edge of the Green Belt. Before becoming a full-time writer, John worked in marketing for Faber & Faber, and brings his expertise in marketing books as well as an author’s experience of publishing.

Ben Hughes from IngramSpark, the award-winning independent publishing platform which offers indie authors and publishers quality print books and ebooks as well as global distribution. An international company, IngramSpark UK, is based in Milton Keynes. Ben will talk about how to self-publish successfully including the costs, risks and benefits.

Literary agent Sheila Crowley represents internationally bestselling authors such as Jojo Moyes, Santa Montefiore, Clare Mackintosh and Louise Candlish at Curtis Brown. Before moving to agenting, she held high-profile sales and marketing positions at leading publishers, including HarperCollins and Hodder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flora Rees has over 20 years’ experience in publishing, editing bestselling authors including Victoria Hislop and Alison Weir. She is now a freelance editor and MK Lit Fest’s Project Manager, working with published authors and those taking their first steps towards publication.