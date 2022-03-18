New chapter as library in Milton Keynes library reopens next week

Stony Stratford Library will re-open next week, following a major refurbishment of the building.

The project has been a partnership between Stony Stratford Town Council and Milton Keynes Council which contributed £100,000 towards the work. Organisations including Friends of Stony Stratford Library (FOSSL) and Community Foundation have also supported with the installation of a kitchen on the first floor.

The two-storey building, which is owned by the town council, has undergone a range of changes to improve the layout and design, alongside a full redecoration. This includes moving the central stairwell to the side of the building to create larger, more open spaces.

From left: Viv Tole, MK Council, resident Rob Gifford, Cllr Zoe Nolan, MK Council, Simon Sims, MK Council), and Cllr Roy Adams, Stony Stratford Town Council

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “This was a great partnership with the town council and it was important that we get it right for local people. Our combined investment has enabled the children’s library to expand, and this means more story times and events can be held in the building. We’ve also been able to create an out-of-hours community area allowing more people to benefit from this wonderful space.”

The purpose-built library has been in place since 1975 when the building first opened. The library spans two floors, includes a dedicated children’s library and houses thousands of books alongside access to printers, scanners, and digital resources.

Stony Stratford Library will re-open to the public on Tuesday, March 22, with Milton Keynes mayor Mohammed Khan officially re-opening the building next weekend during a series of events run by the town council. No booking is required.

Stony Stratford Library is one of nine Milton Keynes libraries that provide an open door to anyone seeking information, access to IT facilities or a space to study and meet.