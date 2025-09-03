New spy novel set in current day Bletchley Fenny Stratford
Kim, a shy software developer, is directed by an artificial intelligence to locate the Turing Master Key before it is too late. This saga is set at modern day Fenny Stratford & Bletchley Park in England and in Halden, Norway, it follows Kim departing on a fast paced, intricate journey of espionage and eventually self-discovery.
Author Interview with Sam Safe
When writing this novel, there were two important things I wanted to get to the readers: Firstly, it was important that the people in it were real, had real lives and were believable. Secondly, it was important to celebrate Fenny Stratford & Bletchley.
The settings include two local pubs: Captain Ridley's and The Turing Key, also Bletchley Park with the places in between getting a mention. Living in Fenny Stratford helped me appreciate the wonderful history and culture that this part of Milton Keynes has to offer to a wider audience. Even the Grand Union Canal gets a mention.
The technology explores the real use of ChatGPT, all of the elements used in the creation of the Artificial Intelligence are there and available in our real world today. It was immensely beneficial to have Alan Turing's time at Bletchley Park and Hanslope Park as a way of weaving real stories into a fun and exciting modern day spy thriller.
It is a fact that Alan Turing travelled to Norway in the 1950's and my experience of travelling to Norway helped me bring to life that part of the novel in an up to date saga of life, love, death and all of the emotions that follow from them.
There are many day to day things to worry about (the cost of living, unemployment, health and housing). The challenges that face every day people are brought to life in the book and then balanced with the the joy and fun and support that families and friends can offer.
I think life has to have some mystery. For example my real name is not Sam Safe.