Set in Milton Keynes, this uplifting tale was inspired by a fascination with near-death experiences

Set in Milton Keynes, 'Back For Good' is a touching and uplifting tale of second chances, personal growth, and the transformative power of guidance from the spirit world. With themes of forgiveness, self-awareness, and the importance of asking for help, this poignant yet humorous novel promises to inspire and resonate with readers facing their own life challenges.

“A heartwarming supernatural tale which balances real life and small children in this world with psychic goings on in the next!” - Rosie Radcliffe, author of Frankie & Dot

Sasha Denning doesn’t ask for anything—ever. Feeling unappreciated and stuck in a crumbling marriage with her husband, Mark, she’s suddenly given a dramatic escape: a near-death experience. Returning to life with a mission to help others, Sasha is thrust into a series of challenges that range from comical to heart-wrenching.

Zinnia, her determined but rule-bound trainee spirit guide, wants to help Sasha mend her life and marriage. But with The Spirit Guidance Rule Book restricting her every move, Zinnia faces her own struggles to prove she’s ready to qualify. When disaster looms, Zinnia must decide what matters most—her mission, her career, or Sasha and Mark’s future.

Jay Jacobs, a writer and mother of two, was inspired to write after her sister shared the account of a little boy’s near-death experience. Exploring a wealth of similar stories, uncovering a fascinating and life-affirming perspective, this journey ignited her creativity, resulting in an uplifting novel intended to inspire and resonate with readers seeking hope and transformation.

Jay explains: “I became fascinated with near-death experiences after my sister told me about a little boy’s account. When I discovered a website full of these, I found them so uplifting and couldn’t wait to build a story around one.

I lived in Milton Keynes for a short while when I changed jobs. It was perfect for my characters, with Pauline and Kevin moving there when it was a burgeoning new city, to give their girls a good start in life.

I love the thought of having a spirit guide by my side, helping me through tough times, and I hope readers will enjoy the exploits of Zinnia, a not-so-typical spirit guide in my tale.”

Back for Good is being published by The Book Guild on the 28th July 2025. It is available from The Book Guild website and all good book retailers.