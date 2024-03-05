Breaking News! Drop the Dead Donkey arrives into Milton Keynes next week!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

30 years since the launch of the trailblazing, smash-hit TV series, Drop The Dead Donkey, the Globelink News team are back, and now live on stage for the very first time.

Starring the original cast members Stephen Tompkinson, Neil Pearson, Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Jeff Rawle, and Victoria Wicks, the iconic BAFTA and Emmy award-winning TV comedy is reimagined for the stage in this brand-new production which is directed by Lindsay Posner.

Bursting with razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, this hot-off-the-press production is written by the same award-winning writing team as the original hit sitcom Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, who say:

“We’re overjoyed to be working again with the original cast of Drop The Dead Donkey, after a brief hiatus of about 30 years. It’s going to be hugely enjoyable to watch those 7 funny, flawed characters from Globelink News being plunged into the cutthroat world of modern 24-hour news gathering and trying to navigate their way through the daily chaos of social media, fake news, and Interim Prime Ministers.”

Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! exposes the underside of the broadcasting industry in all its riotous glory. Whether you’re one of the legions of die-hard fans of the TV sitcom that was watched by millions, or a British comedy fanatic, come and experience this hilarious revival of an all-time comedy classic.

Produced by Hat Trick and Simon Friend Entertainment, Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin will be directed by Lindsay Posner, and designed by Peter McKintosh, with lighting designs by Peter Mumford.