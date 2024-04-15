Breath-taking Swiss wing walking act to make UK debut at Northamptonshire Airshow in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wing walking act are based at Sion in Switzerland, and they will be demonstrating an aerial performance that has roots back to the early days of flying. Climbing out of the cockpit, wing walker Danielle climbs on top of the wings, and even between the wings, as her husband Emiliano, loops, rolls, and manoeuvres the Boeing Stearman biplane around the sky, trailing environmentally friendly smoke. Daneille started her wing walking trade in the UK, so this is a homecoming for her, and she is very excited to be in the line-up for this incredible show at Sywell.

The Sywell Airshow Weekend will include some fantastic ground attractions in addition to the flying. There will be a display of classic vehicles that includes some F1, IndyCar and Le Man 24 racers, alongside racing motorbikes and vintage military vehicles. In addition, there will be some educational living history setups, a themed bar, children’s entertainment and even a wall of death motorbike demonstration!

