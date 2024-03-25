Brilliant children’s events and activities at MK Literary Festival this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Falase-Koya has been writing children's fiction since he was a teenager and is the co-author of The Breakfast Club Adventures, the first fiction book by England footballer, Marcus Rashford.

Join Alex for a super-powered, super-fun event about Marv and his amazing adventures! Marvin’s life is perfectly ordinary until one day he discovers a mysterious superhero suit hidden in his attic… and to his amazement, Marvin learns that he is next in a long line of superheroes. Now the time has come to meet his destiny as the unstoppable, invincible, Marv! Hear how Alex created the kindest superhero in town, and all about his own favourite superheroes and favourite books growing up - before helping him to design a brand new supersuit for your own superhero.

Also coming to MK on 6 April are writer Kelechi Okafor and illustrator Michaela Dias-Hayes, who are bringing an exciting, interactive event, based on their new book, Strong Like Me! - a heart-warming story that sets out to help children discover their own strengths, champion themselves, and be unapologetically secure in who they are.

Children's Events at MK Lit Fest, 6 April

Kamara loves being super strong – it makes her feel fizzy and zappy! But her classmates and their negative words lead her to question herself and the confidence she has in her physical ability. With sports day and the Big Race looming, does Kamara have what it takes to reach the finish line?

Kelechi Okafor is a Nigerian-born Londoner – a writer, presenter, social commentator and tour de force in challenging how we think about race, oppression, and femininity. Michaela Dias-Hayes loves to create accurately portrayed black and brown characters, inspired by her own family and experiences, and places them within stories that explore and celebrate black heritage in an accessible way for young readers. Join them both for a creative storytelling session with readings, a draw-along and a chance to ask any questions!

J.J. Arcanjo is a half-Portuguese, half-English writer who grew up between the Algarve and Devon. He spent the early years of his childhood in Portugal and, when he moved to the UK, learned English through reading - instilling the importance of books in him from a young age.

At Lit Fest, he’ll be introducing us to Crookhaven – a school with a difference: a school for thieves! But not just any thieves. Crookhaven pupils are taught to do wrong so that, one day, they can put the world to rights. Talented pickpocket Gabriel Avery and his friends learn lock-picking, forgery and ‘crim-nastics’, all with the intention of doing good out in the world, by conning the bad and giving back to the good.

But... can you ever really trust a thief? Discover Gabriel’s crooked world, and help J.J. create a new, criminally good school timetable!

At MK Lit Fest, you’re never too young to discover the joy and wonder of books and the worlds that they can transport you to. And you’re never too young (or too old) to have fun. There’s a title for everyone, and they’re all page-turners!