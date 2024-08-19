British-Ukrainian art exhibition "UkraineFromPastToFuture"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Art exhibition “UkraineFromPastToFuture” presents dramatic chapters in history of Ukraine through traditional and contemporary arts when stories are told, cultures and crafts explored, and history brought to life.

"UkraineFromPastToFuture" presents British and Ukrainian arts, craft works, historic documents, books and artefacts, sculptures, and demo installations on 6th - 27th September.

The exhibition aims to highlight the dramatic journey of Ukraine to democracy, freedom and independence in the past, present, and hopes for a peaceful future.

The displays reflect the unity between nations with gratitude to the supporters of Ukraine during dark and tragic times of war.

The exhibition is supported ty MK libraries, MK Community Foundation, MK Council and held within the framework of the national annual Heritage Open Days.

Milton Keynes Central Library, 555 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes MK9 3HL