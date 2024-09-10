From Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September, The University of Buckingham will be hosting some of Britain’s leading historians at Buckingham History Festival.

Buckingham History Festival presents Britain’s leading professional historians – fine communicators who are also great scholars. It is for everyone with an interest in history, people who enjoy listening to great speakers, learning about new historical discoveries, and exciting ideas.

The festival’s talks range in time from the heroic women of ancient Greece and Rome, via medieval usurpers and 20th-century dictators, to espionage in 1980s Britain.

Guests can book a 3-day ticket, a day ticket, or a talk-specific ticket.

Dan Jones, who attended the Royal Latin joins the line-up of speakers. Dan has established himself as one of Britain’s most popular historians, with a series of books ranging on subjects from the Peasants’ Revolt to the Crusades, a number of successful TV series, and his podcast This is History. Dan will speak about Henry V: England’s Greatest Warrior and his short but legendary life, but also consider what was the reality behind this near-mythical figure, and how did he achieve so much in such a short a space of time?

The University of Buckingham runs a programme of events through the year, details of which can be found here.