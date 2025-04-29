Buckinghamshire care home invites community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buckinghamshire care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday 8th May, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Maids Moreton Hall, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s. The D-Day Dollies will be performing live to get people up dancing and for a nostalgic singalong.

Ioana Almasan, Home Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Here at Maids Moreton Hall we’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, so we’re looking forward to welcoming people for a special event marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome the D-Day Dollies to get everyone’s toes tapping.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Maids Moreton Hall as we mark such a significant moment in history.”

Maids Moreton Hall, rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own hair salon, cinema room and café. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.

To find out more about Maids Moreton Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager Andrea Bullen on 01280 878 570, or email [email protected]

Alternatively, visit careuk.com/maids-moreton-hall