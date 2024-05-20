Bucks Art Weeks: It's back to the drawing board for Becky

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How does anyone know what they want to be when they grow up?

Becky Gouverneur isn’t your typical artist - she’s been a fashion photographer, a police officer, a teacher and a carer before settling for her true vocation.

Sometimes the changes were down to Becky following her passions, but sometimes they were forced upon her.

She says: ‘In 2015 my life came crashing down around me. I was seven months pregnant and teaching in a secondary school when my parents were in a serious car accident in Scotland. My mum survived but after three days on life-support my dad wasn’t so lucky. So I left my job to focus on family and supporting my mum to recover.’

Becky with her fabulous animal art - this leopard took nearly two weeks to draw

Gradually her creative side led her back to the drawing board, literally. Now she produces stunning, large scale, highly detailed drawings of animals in charcoal. They are pieces which can take weeks to complete.

She tells us: ‘I love the process of drawing, it’s so meditative and relaxing. I enjoy doing it, so I don’t rush to finish, and I think that makes the end result better.

"With all the twists and turns my life has taken, now I try to live every day as if it’s my last - no regrets. I look forward to every day and I love what I do.’

You can see Becky’s work for yourself, along with eight other artists, at Orchard Barn in Adstock from 8th to 23rd June. It’s part of Bucks Art Weeks, which is the county’s largest visual arts festival - and it’s free to visit!

Every year in June the bright yellow signs go up across Buckinghamshire, and visitors can drop in on all the artists and makers taking part. This year there are over 300 painters, potters, glassworkers, printmakers, jewellers, sculptors, photographers, textile workers and others showing their work and processes.

As a visitor you might decide to visit artists on your doorstep and to consider buying work made very locally. Other visitors plan tours around their area using a town art trail, fuelled by a morning coffee or afternoon tea (many venues offer refreshments in exchange for a donation to charity).

Why not join other adventurous visitors who plan a trip further afield? The free festival directory and website has a map of the locations of creatives county-wide. Consider a day trip to North Bucks, the Vale of Aylesbury or the Chilterns and get to know the area through its artists and makers, combining lunch or a walk.

By going to the website www.bucksartweeks.org.uk you can decide on your stop-offs by looking at the online gallery belonging to each artist or maker, and check opening dates and times, parking, access and whether it’s a working studio with demonstrations.