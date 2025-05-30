Cabana Boats set to make waves at Willen Lake this June

Willen Lake, Milton Keynes' premier watersports, activity and leisure destination, is excited to announce the arrival of Cabana Boats, sail & dine this June.

These innovative, self-drive electric boats are designed to offer a completely unique on-water experience, combining leisure cruising with the enjoyment of outdoor dining.

Each Cabana Boat comes equipped with a built-in barbecue grill, allowing guests to cook and dine as they cruise across the serene waters of Willen Lake. Whether you're planning a family outing, a romantic date, or a gathering with friends, Cabana Boats provide a unique setting to create lasting memories. Key highlights are:

Self-Drive Electric Boats: No boating license required. Full instructions and safety equipment provided.

Built-In BBQ Grill: Cook your favourite meals right on the water.

Comfortable Seating: Spacious design accommodating up to 10 guests.

Eco-Friendly: Electric propulsion ensures a quiet and environmentally conscious experience.

"We're excited to introduce Cabana Boats to Willen Lake," said Owner Christopher Iredele, "This is a completely new experience to Milton Keynes and we’re expecting people from all over the region to book a sail and dine experience with us over the summer. We’ve already had so much interest and bookings are coming in even before we’ve officially launched.”

Robert Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake said: “With summer fast approaching, we’re thrilled to welcome Cabana Boats to our exciting line-up of adventures at Willen Lake. They are a great new and unique way people can enjoy a day out at Willen Lake with friends and family.”

Cabana Boats will be available for hire starting from Thursday 5 June. Bookings can be made through the official website: www.cabanaboats.co.uk