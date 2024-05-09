Calling all crafters: huge art and crafts festival is on its way soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Art Weeks is Buckinghamshire’s largest visual arts festival and open studios event - and it’s free to visit! Every year in June the bright yellow signs go up across the county, and visitors can drop in on hundreds of artists and makers taking part. This year the festival runs from 8th to 23rd June and there are painters, potters, glassworkers, printmakers, jewellers, sculptors, photographers, textile workers and others showing their work and processes.

As a visitor you might decide to visit open studios on your doorstep to support local artists and to consider buying work made very locally. Others plan tours around their area using a town art trail, fuelled by a morning coffee or afternoon tea (many venues offer refreshments in exchange for a donation to charity).

Why not join many other adventurous visitors who plan a trip further afield? The free festival directory and website has a map of the locations of creatives county-wide. Consider a day trip to North Bucks, the Vale of Aylesbury, the Chilterns, South Bucks or the Thames Valley and get to know the area through its artists and makers, combining lunch or a walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By going to the website www.bucksartweeks.org.uk you can decide on your stop-offs by looking at the online gallery belonging to each artist or maker, and check opening dates and times, parking, access and whether it’s a working studio with demonstrations. Keep an eye on our social media for updates too.

You can plan your visit with the free catalogue or at bucksartweeks.org.uk

Great Linford spotlight: Say 'I do' with your own soldering

Everyone wants a unique wedding day, so how about making your own wedding rings? Beccy Gillatt runs private wedding ring courses for couples to make the most important pieces of jewellery they will ever wear. Recent customers were Hana and Jesel, who made some beautiful yellow gold rings which nestled to the same wave shape as the engagement ring.

Beccy tells us: ‘Both Hana and Jesel were totally new to jewellery making but made really professional rings that are currently on their way to be hallmarked. I can’t wait to get them back and deliver them to the lovely couple.’

The sessions are four hours long and include Prosecco, nibbles, hallmarking, solder, a double presentation box and a pre consultation. Bride Hana said: ‘Thank you so much for helping us make our rings, it was so special!’