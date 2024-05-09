Calling all crafters: huge art and crafts festival is on its way soon
and live on Freeview channel 276
As a visitor you might decide to visit open studios on your doorstep to support local artists and to consider buying work made very locally. Others plan tours around their area using a town art trail, fuelled by a morning coffee or afternoon tea (many venues offer refreshments in exchange for a donation to charity).
Why not join many other adventurous visitors who plan a trip further afield? The free festival directory and website has a map of the locations of creatives county-wide. Consider a day trip to North Bucks, the Vale of Aylesbury, the Chilterns, South Bucks or the Thames Valley and get to know the area through its artists and makers, combining lunch or a walk.
By going to the website www.bucksartweeks.org.uk you can decide on your stop-offs by looking at the online gallery belonging to each artist or maker, and check opening dates and times, parking, access and whether it’s a working studio with demonstrations. Keep an eye on our social media for updates too.
Great Linford spotlight: Say 'I do' with your own soldering
Everyone wants a unique wedding day, so how about making your own wedding rings? Beccy Gillatt runs private wedding ring courses for couples to make the most important pieces of jewellery they will ever wear. Recent customers were Hana and Jesel, who made some beautiful yellow gold rings which nestled to the same wave shape as the engagement ring.
Beccy tells us: ‘Both Hana and Jesel were totally new to jewellery making but made really professional rings that are currently on their way to be hallmarked. I can’t wait to get them back and deliver them to the lovely couple.’
The sessions are four hours long and include Prosecco, nibbles, hallmarking, solder, a double presentation box and a pre consultation. Bride Hana said: ‘Thank you so much for helping us make our rings, it was so special!’
You can visit Beccy’s workshop to see her in action during Bucks Art Weeks or discuss learning any aspect of jewellery at North Pavillion, Parklands, Great Linford MK14 5DZ.