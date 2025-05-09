Callum proves a knockout charity fundraiser for his old Bletchley boxing club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boxing enthusiast Callum Biscoe from Milton Keynes grew up to become a heavyweight in electrical contracting … now he’s helping other youngsters to punch above their weight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major amateur boxing event showcasing the talents of youngsters aged from 10 to 21 will take place in Milton Keynes later this month.

Organised by the Bletchley Boxing Community Hub, it will feature 16 male and female bouts during an action-packed afternoon at the Hotel La Tour, Milton Keynes on Sunday 18 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One leading sponsor of the event has particular reason to be proud – Callum Biscoe, now a heavyweight in the world of electrical contracting, was himself a youngster (pictured above aged 17) at the Bletchley gym.

Callum Biscoe with trainer Kevin McCarthy

“Discovering the club was a lifechanging experience for me,” said Callum, 27, who owns local commercial electrical services firm, C &B Electrical Contractors Ltd, based in Linford Wood.

“It would be fair to say that I was a ‘lost teen’ and boxing helped me turn my life around, instilling discipline, drive and confidence when I needed it most. Those qualities have helped me in business and now I want to give back.”

Callum added: “Bletchley Amateur Boxing Club provides youngsters who walk through its doors with a sense of community, so everyone benefits. It’s such a good mental health outlet for them and we are very proud to be supporting this important event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Byrne, chief executive of the Bletchley Boxing Community Hub, says: “We established the Bletchley Boxing Community Hub as a new sport for development charity last year with the specific focus of empowering young people through the discipline and values of boxing. We are helping young people facing a wide range of social, emotional or economic challenges.

Callum aged 17 as a young boxer at the Bletchley club

“Thanks to help from the MK Community Foundation, we have created a start-of-the-art boxing gym in Kiln Farm which is completely accessible and welcoming to all. Bletchley Amateur Boxing Club now sits proudly under the umbrella of the Hub and provides a pathway for young people to progress all the way to competition level.

“The club has a strong track record of success in England Boxing competitions, from local bouts to national and even international levels, proving what young people can achieve with the right support and dedication. So we are really excited to present our annual amateur boxing show at the prestigious Hotel La Tour Milton Keynes, bringing together community, sport, and purpose for what promises to be a powerful and entertaining afternoon.

Generous donations from sponsors

“The generous donations from Callum and our other sponsors have also made this possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope other local businesses will also back us financially this year, and through this show will get a glimpse of the potential impact they could have on young people’s lives in Milton Keynes.

“With their help, we can keep offering free and subsidised memberships to those in need, provide safe training facilities, mentoring, and a positive pathway for young people who need it most, including through our one-to-one Box Champions programme, which offers tailored support and personal development for those facing the greatest challenges.”

Bletchley Boxing Community Hub has a fundraising target of £100,000 for 2025, and is also specifically looking for a flooring company to donate durable, purpose-built gym matting to enhance the training environment and support boxer development.

Tickets to the boxing event on 18 May can be bought on the door (£20 adults, £10 for children 15 and under). All proceeds go towards the charity. Email [email protected] for further details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set up in 2019, C&B Electrical Contractors Ltd is now a fast-growing specialist electrical contractor serving the healthcare, commercial and renewables sectors. It’s the team behind the power at Milton Keynes University Hospital, handling everything from emergency upgrades to energy-saving projects. Based in the region and trusted by the NHS, C&B Electrical Contractors Ltd keeps critical services running safely and smoothly, day and night. The company also works across schools, offices and green energy sites, fitting EV chargers and solar panels as part of the area's push for cleaner power.