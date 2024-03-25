Cambridge storyteller brings tales of a quest for the Holy Grail to Bletchley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marion Leeper grew up in a family of storytellers and her head is still rattling with more stories than she can ever quite count, from 16th century feminist romance to the dark legends of the Fens. She has appeared at festivals including Beyond the Border, Festival at the Edge, Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival and the World Storytelling Café Festival in Marrakech. The story of Peronik features in her forthcoming show, a companion piece to her mix of folktale and family history, The Kitchen Cat.

With the amazing music of the Hatstand Band!

Cambridge storyteller Marion Leeper; photo by Sarah Hurley

And more stories by Steve Dimmer, Stella Girvin, Stephen Hobbs and Peter Boyce! Hosted by Lynette Hill.

This evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults is intended ages 16 and older.

Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start.

Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ.

Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.