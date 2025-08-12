Can You Beat the Clock? Race Across MK Final Call

Time is running out for adventurers in Milton Keynes to sign up for the city's most unique team challenge. The Race Across MK kicks off this weekend, from Thursday, August 14th, to Saturday, August 16th, offering teams a final opportunity to secure their spot and take on an unforgettable day of navigation, problem-solving, and discovery—all while raising crucial funds for Age UK Milton Keynes.

Inspired by the popular TV show, the Race Across MK is an exhilarating event where teams of up to four people are given a map, a budget, and a series of cryptic clues. With no cars and no internet allowed, participants must use their wit, teamwork, and local knowledge to race across Milton Keynes, uncovering hidden gems and navigating the city's unique landscape.

But the race is about more than just fun and competition. Every team that participates is a lifeline for local families. All proceeds from the event go directly to Age UK Milton Keynes, supporting their vital work with clients living with dementia. The funds raised will help provide essential services, from day care and befriending services to practical support.

"Every clue solved and every checkpoint reached helps us continue our mission," said Simon Tuck, Event and Community Fundraiser, "For our clients living with dementia, a sense of direction and support is everything. The Race Across MK perfectly mirrors that journey—it’s about teamwork, guidance, and community support. Your participation directly translates into a better quality of life for vulnerable older people right here in Milton Keynes."

Race Across MK

This is the last chance to join the adventure and make a tangible difference.

Event Details:

What: The Race Across MK

When: Thursday, August 14th to Saturday, August 16th, starting at 9:00 AM each day.

Where: Starting and finishing at The Peartree Centre, Peartree Bridge.

How to Book: Last-minute registrations are open, but spaces are limited. ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes

Race Winners 2024 of Race Across MK

Milton Keynes, it's time to lace up your shoes, gather your team, and race for a cause that truly matters. Your adventure awaits, and so does the opportunity to bring hope and support to those who need it most.