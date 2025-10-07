Candlelit Comedy...at the Caves: Laughter underground

By Heritage Explore
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 08:28 BST
Confirmed Comdians Paul McCaffrey and Eshaan Akbarplaceholder image
Confirmed Comdians Paul McCaffrey and Eshaan Akbar
For one night only, the Hellfire Caves in West Wycombe will transform into a candlelit comedy club.

Join BBC comedian Eshaan Akbar (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week) and two further special guests TBA for an evening of laughter in one of Buckinghamshire’s most atmospheric settings. Set deep within the 18th-century tunnels carved by Sir Francis Dashwood, this first-ever comedy night at the Hellfire Caves blends heritage and humour in unforgettable style. Expect big laughs, flickering candlelight, underground drinks, and a totally unique experience.

Date: Saturday 8th November

Time: 7pm and 9.30pm sittings, doors open from 5pm.

Location: The Hellfire Caves, West Wycombe

Tickets: HeritageXplore

Presented by: HeritageXplore x The Hellfire Caves

Related topics:BBCBuckinghamshire
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice