The Tree Cathedral at Newlands is set to don its festive mantle again to host this year’s well-loved Carols event on Sunday, December 8.

Expect all the usual favourite carols at this open-air event as well as immersive story-telling with Red Phoenix Stories to live performances by the Music Makers of Milton Keynes, DD Powers Trio and MK Brass.

Soak up the festive spirit as music fills the ornately-lit tree nave, spire and chapels from 2pm until the early evening. There’ll be plenty of delicious food and drinks available on-site courtesy of Willen Hospice, who will be helping warm up your vocal chords with hot drinks, mulled wine and even delicious soup for sale.

Camphill MK Communities will be keeping everyone well-fed with a tasty selection of pastries and cakes available to buy.

Feeling festive at the Tree Cathedral

As it’s the traditional season for giving, MK Food Bank will also have a donation point set up to collect tinned and dry goods to distribute across the local community over the winter season. Attendees are encouraged to bring items to support this cause and further information on what food donations are being accepted can be found here.

Organised by The Parks Trust, the charity that cares for over 6,000 acres of the city’s green space, Carols at the Cathedral is free to attend and perfect for a memorable family afternoon outing.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust, says: “Carols at the Tree Cathedral is my all-time favourite event. It’s always so festive, and I love seeing the people of Milton Keynes come together for open-air carolling in such a special place. We welcome everyone to come along and get festive at this annual event”.

Yule (seriously) not want to miss this wonderful opportunity to come together and get wrapped up in the festive spirit. Remember to bring along a lantern or a torch and to wrap up warm for weather conditions!

Carols at the Tree Cathedral

Those wishing to join for the carols only, please note that these start at 4:15pm. A full schedule and further information can be found at https://www.theparkstrust.com/events/carols-at-the-cathedral/.