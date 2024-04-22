Castlethorpe Duck Race and Fun Dog Show returns for another great event!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 30th June, we are taking over the fields around the River Tove to host the 30th bi-annual event!

With an incredible line-up of local food vendors, drinks suppliers, amusements, stalls, classic cars, the fun dog show and the legendary Duck Race, this event is a fab day out for all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years the Castlethorpe Duck Race has grown into a major event in Milton Keynes, attracting families in their thousands. It began in 1988 when the weir on the River Tove was badly in need of repair. The water authority was not inclined to carry out the work unless half the money could be raised by the village.

Ducks getting ready to race!

Richard Sawbridge, a local farmer and stock dealer, undertook to raise the necessary funds. The most appropriate event suggested was a Duck Race to be held on the river and the absurdity of the idea of ducks racing seemed to catch the imagination.

One thousand plastic ducks were originally borrowed (we now maintain our own stocks to ensure they are well rested and at their peak of fitness for the main event).

Many local people were persuaded to help with the organisation and on the 29th May 1988 (a very wet afternoon) the first Castlethorpe Duck Race was held. It was a huge success and sufficient money was raised to carry out the weir project, with a surplus actually being donated to the then scanner appeal at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, every other year, alternating with the Open Gardens, the village has held a Duck Race as a fund-raiser for the village church. There has been a church on the same spot in Castlethorpe for over 1,000 years, so it is fitting that we use 1,000 ducks in the race.

Amusements for all at the Duck Race and Fun Dog Show