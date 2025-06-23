CBeebies star Supertato to dazzle young fans at Gulliver’s Land next month
The world’s strongest and bravest potato will be at the Milton Keynes resort on July 5 & 6, appearing at intervals on both days.
Supertato is the star of several books by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet and first appeared on TV in 2022, protecting the supermarket aisles from the dastardly Evil Pea.
“It’s not every day that a superhero calls in to meet his fans, so we are really excited to be welcoming Supertato to Gulliver’s Land,” said resort director Sue Conway. “He is such a fantastic hero to many young people and we’re sure the theme park will be buzzing over the weekend of his visit – make sure you don’t miss out!”
Daily tickets for the weekend of July 5 & 6 cost from £23 per person, with children under 90cms in height going free.
Once inside, visitors have a fantastic choice of more than 50 exciting rides, attractions, shows and activities, including The Runaway Train, Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.
And why not turn your trip to Gulliver’s Land into a magical weekend with an overnight stay in a range of accommodation in the Adventurers’ Village, which includes Princess Suites, JCB Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.
The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm at weekends and during school holidays.
For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/supertato