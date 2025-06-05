Celebrate Dad with a Handmade Portrait at a FREE Father’s Day Workshop at Midsummer Place

On the Saturday 14 June, Midsummer Place are inviting families to celebrate the father figures in their lives with a unique and creative experience. From 11am to 4pm, shoppers can join the FREE portrait workshop, hosted by the talented illustrator Maria Christania, who is a regular merchant at the popular Midsummer Markets.

Taking place on the West Side of Midsummer Place’s Boulevard (between Jerk’n’Rum and House of Sliders), this hands-on event will give children the chance to create a heartfelt, hand-drawn portrait of their dad, a perfect gift just in time for Father’s Day.

Under Maria’s expert guidance, similar to the Mother’s Day event that was held back in March, young artists will be shown how to sketch and colour a personalised portrait, turning love and imagination into a keepsake masterpiece. The event is FREE and open to families of all ages, offering the perfect way to say “thank you” to Dads with a gift that’s both meaningful and memorable.

“This workshop is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate dads in a creative and personal way,” said a spokesperson from Midsummer Place. “We’re thrilled to welcome Maria Christania back to Midsummer Place to lead this special event!”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 14 June

Time: 11PM – 4PM

Location: West Side of the Boulevard (between Jerk’n’Rum and House of Sliders)

