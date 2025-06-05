Celebrate dad with a handmade portrait at a free Father’s Day Workshop at Midsummer Place

By Anna Gully
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 12:56 BST
Celebrate Dad with a Handmade Portrait at a FREE Father’s Day Workshop at Midsummer PlaceCelebrate Dad with a Handmade Portrait at a FREE Father’s Day Workshop at Midsummer Place
Celebrate Dad with a Handmade Portrait at a FREE Father’s Day Workshop at Midsummer Place
On the Saturday 14 June, Midsummer Place are inviting families to celebrate the father figures in their lives with a unique and creative experience. From 11am to 4pm, shoppers can join the FREE portrait workshop, hosted by the talented illustrator Maria Christania, who is a regular merchant at the popular Midsummer Markets.

Taking place on the West Side of Midsummer Place’s Boulevard (between Jerk’n’Rum and House of Sliders), this hands-on event will give children the chance to create a heartfelt, hand-drawn portrait of their dad, a perfect gift just in time for Father’s Day.

Under Maria’s expert guidance, similar to the Mother’s Day event that was held back in March, young artists will be shown how to sketch and colour a personalised portrait, turning love and imagination into a keepsake masterpiece. The event is FREE and open to families of all ages, offering the perfect way to say “thank you” to Dads with a gift that’s both meaningful and memorable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This workshop is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate dads in a creative and personal way,” said a spokesperson from Midsummer Place. “We’re thrilled to welcome Maria Christania back to Midsummer Place to lead this special event!”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 14 June

Time: 11PM – 4PM

Location: West Side of the Boulevard (between Jerk’n’Rum and House of Sliders)

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice