Celebrate dad with a handmade portrait at a free Father’s Day Workshop at Midsummer Place
Taking place on the West Side of Midsummer Place’s Boulevard (between Jerk’n’Rum and House of Sliders), this hands-on event will give children the chance to create a heartfelt, hand-drawn portrait of their dad, a perfect gift just in time for Father’s Day.
Under Maria’s expert guidance, similar to the Mother’s Day event that was held back in March, young artists will be shown how to sketch and colour a personalised portrait, turning love and imagination into a keepsake masterpiece. The event is FREE and open to families of all ages, offering the perfect way to say “thank you” to Dads with a gift that’s both meaningful and memorable.
“This workshop is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate dads in a creative and personal way,” said a spokesperson from Midsummer Place. “We’re thrilled to welcome Maria Christania back to Midsummer Place to lead this special event!”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday 14 June
Time: 11PM – 4PM
Location: West Side of the Boulevard (between Jerk’n’Rum and House of Sliders)
For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk