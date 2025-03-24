Celebrate Easter with a visit to Spring Spectacular at Gulliver’s Land!

A fabulous fun-packed Easter awaits families visiting Gulliver’s Land for its Spring Spectacular.

The theme park in Milton Keynes is gearing up for a busy Easter period, serving up an eggs-cellent selection of events and treats for families, who can join the Easter Bunny and Candy Crew for some madcap antics and tasty candy activities – including Lollipop Trees, Colossal Candy Canes, and a chance to take some Sweet Selfies along the way.

In addition, Bing and Flop will be delighting little ones by making special meet and greet appearances throughout.

Spring Spectacular runs from April 5-21, with prices from £23 per day – and you can save money if you book in advance online.

Through the doors into Gulliver’s Land there is a dazzling array of more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities to entertain all the family, including Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster, and Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “The Easter Bunny, Candy Crew and Bing and Flop can’t wait to meet all the children and families, and we have made sure they have stocked up on lots of tasty treats. Spring Spectacular is always a fabulous event at Gulliver’s, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone for what promises to be a fun-packed adventurous few weeks!

“If you are coming to Spring Spectacular, why not make the occasion that bit extra special with an overnight stay in one of the park’s range of accommodation options, which include Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges. There is something for everyone at Gulliver’s!”

Gulliver’s Land opened in 1999, the third theme park in the Gulliver’s family, alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk