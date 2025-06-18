Celebrate International Picnic Day in Milton Keynes

Party and events experts at Bucket List share their top tips for a memorable picnic in Milton Keynes.

Finding the Ideal Picnic Spot in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes is known for its wealth of parks, lakes and open spaces, making it a brilliant place to picnic. One top choice is Willen Lake, where you’ll find plenty of grassy areas, picnic benches and beautiful views across the water. The lakeside setting adds a calming atmosphere, and there are cafes nearby if you want to grab a coffee or ice cream after your meal.

For those who prefer a quieter spot, Campbell Park is a large green space with gently rolling hills, mature trees and plenty of shaded areas. It’s perfect for spreading out a blanket and relaxing in peace. The park also has play areas for children and walking trails if you want to stretch your legs after eating.

If you fancy something a little different, explore the linear parks along the Milton Keynes redway network. These peaceful green corridors are great for a picnic on the go or a stop during a bike ride. There are plenty of benches and open spaces dotted along the way, offering scenic views and a bit of tranquillity.

No matter where you choose, aim to pick a spot with a mix of sun and shade to keep everyone comfortable. Being near facilities like toilets and bins is always a bonus, especially if you’re spending a longer time outdoors.

Packing a Picnic to Remember

A successful picnic starts with good planning. Don’t forget the essentials like a large blanket, plates, cutlery, cups and napkins. Bring some hand sanitiser and bin bags to keep things clean and tidy. Since it’s sunny today, pack a cooler bag or ice packs to keep your food fresh and drinks chilled.

For food, aim for a variety that’s easy to eat and share. Sandwiches, wraps, cold salads, sausage rolls and fresh fruit skewers work well. Adding some local favourites from Milton Keynes markets, such as artisan cheeses or freshly baked bread, can really elevate your spread. Round off your meal with something sweet like homemade brownies or flapjacks and bring plenty of refreshing drinks like iced tea or homemade lemonade.

Comfort and Safety Under the Sun

Comfort is key when enjoying a picnic. Bringing foldable chairs or cushions can make a big difference, especially if you plan to relax for a while. Remember sun protection: pack sun cream, hats and sunglasses to keep everyone safe from the bright sunshine.

Milton Keynes’s parks can have their fair share of bugs, especially near water, so insect repellent is a good idea. A picnic rug with a waterproof backing will help keep you dry if the grass is still a little damp from overnight dew or morning rain.

Add Some Fun to Your Picnic

A picnic is not just about food. Bring along a speaker for some background music or pack a few games like a frisbee, football or cards. If you have children with you, try organising a nature scavenger hunt or encourage them to draw what they see around them. It’s a great way to keep them entertained and engaged.

If you’re sharing the day with others, why not make it a potluck picnic? Ask everyone to bring a dish or drink to share. It spreads the workload and means there will be plenty of different treats to enjoy.

Enjoy the Day and the Outdoors

There is something truly special about eating outside and taking in the fresh air. This International Picnic Day, make the most of Milton Keynes’s lovely parks and green spaces. Grab your blanket, pack your favourite food and drinks, and enjoy a relaxing, joyful day outdoors. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the simple pleasures and create happy memories in the sunshine.