Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special sleepover package at Gulliver’s

Families can enjoy a special New Year’s Eve filled with magical entertainment, great food and a breathtaking fireworks display at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes.

The resort has lined up an exciting family package for December 31, with the exclusive event only available to guests who book a sleepover stay to welcome 2025 in style.

After checking in from 4pm, guests can enjoy family entertainment in the plaza, followed by a meal, with a live family show. At 8pm, it’s off to toast marshmallows and view the incredible sights of the Land of Lights festival followed by a New Year’s Disco and more family entertainment – with the fireworks display set to dazzle everyone at 10pm. Finally, you can toast the New Year countdown with a glass of fizz.

The Land of Lights festival takes you to the world of Mystica, where myths and legends come alive in a spectacular display of light and colour, and you can journey through an enchanting landscape illuminated by glowing creatures, majestic monuments and mystical surprises!

For your sleepover, you can choose from a wonderful range of themed accommodation, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

When you wake on New Year’s Day, after a breakfast roll you can enjoy one of the park’s family wellbeing sessions, walk or run your first mile of the year around Willen Lake, plant a seed, or visit the Tree Cathedral, before checking out at 11am.

Prices for the New Year’s Eve package start from £240.90 for a family of four.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s, said: “New Year’s Eve is one of the highlights of the year for many people, but often there are limited ways to enjoy it as a family. Our special package offers a fun-filled, action-packed night of entertainment for all the family, whatever your age. Our team is ready to help serve up a New Year’s Eve celebration that will linger long in the memory!”

For more information about the New Year’s Even package and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk