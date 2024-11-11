Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special sleepover package at Gulliver’s
The resort has lined up an exciting family package for December 31, with the exclusive event only available to guests who book a sleepover stay to welcome 2025 in style.
After checking in from 4pm, guests can enjoy family entertainment in the plaza, followed by a meal, with a live family show. At 8pm, it’s off to toast marshmallows and view the incredible sights of the Land of Lights festival followed by a New Year’s Disco and more family entertainment – with the fireworks display set to dazzle everyone at 10pm. Finally, you can toast the New Year countdown with a glass of fizz.
The Land of Lights festival takes you to the world of Mystica, where myths and legends come alive in a spectacular display of light and colour, and you can journey through an enchanting landscape illuminated by glowing creatures, majestic monuments and mystical surprises!
For your sleepover, you can choose from a wonderful range of themed accommodation, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.
When you wake on New Year’s Day, after a breakfast roll you can enjoy one of the park’s family wellbeing sessions, walk or run your first mile of the year around Willen Lake, plant a seed, or visit the Tree Cathedral, before checking out at 11am.
Prices for the New Year’s Eve package start from £240.90 for a family of four.
Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s, said: “New Year’s Eve is one of the highlights of the year for many people, but often there are limited ways to enjoy it as a family. Our special package offers a fun-filled, action-packed night of entertainment for all the family, whatever your age. Our team is ready to help serve up a New Year’s Eve celebration that will linger long in the memory!”
For more information about the New Year’s Even package and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk