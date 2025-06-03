Celebrating 40 years of Bucks Art Weeks – Featuring tapestry weaver Karen Hiser

This June, Bucks Art Weeks marks an impressive 40 years as the county’s biggest celebration of visual arts and open studios.

From 7th to 22nd June, hundreds of painters, potters, sculptors, glassworkers, textile artists and more will throw open their doors to welcome visitors. Follow the bright yellow signs to explore the studios, take part in workshops, and meet the creatives behind the work. Entry to all venues is completely free. Amongst these are artists such as Karen Hiser, whose nature-inspired tapestry weavings are rooted in both ancient tradition and modern environmental awareness.

Although she holds a degree in industrial textile design, Karen initially saw hand-weaving as a way to make test samples, not a creative pursuit. That changed later while working in a craft and vintage shop, where she was inspired by the work of local artists. “I started trying out different hand-weaving methods and quickly became hooked on tapestry,” she says. “I love the symbiotic simplicity and complexity of tapestry weaving… the placing of every stitch requires a dozen little decisions to be made. But I love that, at the same time, it is a slow, meditative practice - it means that each piece is special.”

Karen works only with natural materials — cotton warps, wool wefts, and occasionally silk thread, which adds a delicate shimmer to her designs. While some weavers dye their own yarns, Karen sources hers from a trusted British supplier.

Visit Karen's exhibit at Westbury Arts Centre

Her work, while visually serene, is driven by a deeper purpose. “The natural world is in peril: it feels like it is being challenged to justify its value. But how do you quantify the value of nature?” she asks. “My weavings are a response to this. They try to reflect the beauty, balance, and vulnerability of ecosystems, and to express the intrinsic value of nature itself.”

Karen is also passionate about keeping the craft of tapestry weaving alive. “It’s one of the oldest textile arts, dating back to 3,000 BC. Sadly, tapestry weaving is practiced by only a few hundred people in the UK today. I feel it’s important to be part of that effort to preserve it.”

You can see Karen’s work during Bucks Art Weeks at Westbury Arts Centre, where she will be exhibiting alongside seven other talented artists. The venue is located at Foxcovert Road, Shenley Wood, MK5 6AA. You can also follow Karen on Instagram @karen_hiser_weaver_etc to see more of her creative process.

Plan your Bucks Art Weeks visit at www.bucksartweeks.org.uk, and use the interactive map to find more artists and makers that interest you. Pick up a free loyalty card - visit five venues and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win £100 worth of art. Whether you’re looking to discover unique handmade work or simply enjoy a creative day out, Bucks Art Weeks offers an inspiring way to explore local talent and support the arts in your community.