Celebration of Global Cinema at Milton Keynes International Film Festival- 2025

On 11th October 2025, The Milton Keynes International Film Festival (MKIFF) 2025, in association with JMS Films and Media Ltd, AltCineplex, and radio partner MKFM, illuminated the Chrysalis Theatre with an unforgettable evening of creativity, inspiration, and cinematic brilliance. This year’s awards ceremony honoured exceptional filmmaking talent from around the world, celebrating diverse stories, powerful voices, and artistic excellence across multiple categories.

The magic of cinema was at its finest every screening, every award, and every heartfelt moment on stage reflected the profound power of storytelling to connect, inspire, and move audiences.

The festival was graced by the charismatic presence of special guest Alex Avery, whose charm and energy added a captivating spark to the evening. MKIFF also had the honour of welcoming the Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Paul Trendall, whose gracious presence and uplifting words inspired the entire MKIFF team and reaffirmed the importance of art and culture within the community.

This year, MKIFF proudly welcomed filmmakers from the United States, Mexico, France, and Ireland, while also embracing a growing number of submissions from around the world, further strengthening the festival’s international reach and spirit of inclusivity.

The festival received some truly outstanding films from our very own local filmmakers too!

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Rahat Khan, the Milton Keynes International Film Festival was established with the vision of fostering cultural connectivity between local and international talent. The festival continues to celebrate and promote filmmakers by acknowledging their creativity and contributions to the art of cinema.

Through its collaboration with AltCineplex, MKIFF provides worldwide premieres for its most distinguished film selections. The festival also remains committed to supporting filmmakers from regions facing adversity including Iran, by waiving submission fees, thus upholding its mission to celebrate craftsmanship beyond borders and to provide a platform where talent can be recognised and celebrated globally.

The fifth season of MKIFF marked another milestone in its journey, with a growth in international participation. Among this year’s highlights was the submission from one of the youngest filmmakers ever to participate in the festival an 11-year-old Iranian girl, who entered her animated micro-short under the Micro-short Film, Animation category. Her two-minute, thirty-nine-second film demonstrated remarkable creativity and depth, earning a Special Mention from the festival’s jury for its imaginative storytelling and cinematic clarity.

As MKIFF continues to grow, it remains a shining testament to the unifying power of cinema bridging cultures, celebrating artistry, and giving voice to storytellers from every corner of the world.

1 . Contributed Deputy Mayor, Milton Keynes, Councillor Paul Trendall at MKIFF, Season-5 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Filmmakers at Milton Keynes International Film Festival(MKIFF)-2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales