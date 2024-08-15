Celebration of Independence Day of Ukraine in MK

By Viktoriya Shtanko
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:03 BST
On 24th August we invite Ukrainians, their families, sponsors and supporters of Ukraine to join the celebrations of the Independence Day of Ukraine in the Milton Keynes City.

Time 10:00-12:30 Venue Milton Keynes Rose, Campbell Park, MK9 3FZ The program includes: Walk with a Ukrainian flag. Performance of the diaspora. Ukrainian songs. Special guests speeches. Joint prayer. Filming from a drone. Join the most important holiday of the year and experience Ukrainian culture with us!

