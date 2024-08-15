Celebration of Independence Day of Ukraine in MK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 24th August we invite Ukrainians, their families, sponsors and supporters of Ukraine to join the celebrations of the Independence Day of Ukraine in the Milton Keynes City.

Time 10:00-12:30 Venue Milton Keynes Rose, Campbell Park, MK9 3FZ The program includes: Walk with a Ukrainian flag. Performance of the diaspora. Ukrainian songs. Special guests speeches. Joint prayer. Filming from a drone. Join the most important holiday of the year and experience Ukrainian culture with us!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...