Chameleons present 3 Plays Go Belly Up

But don’t worry, the mishaps are not because of a lack of rehearsals – it’s all done on purpose! Following their three sold-out performances of Downtroddon Abbey in November last year they will be presenting 3 Plays Go Belly Up – a trio of short plays from Michael Green’s clever and acclaimed Coarse Acting series, which are designed to illustrate how just about anything that CAN go wrong in am-dram WILL go wrong!

Performances are at Aspley Guise Village Hall on Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 April 2024 and start at 7.30pm on all three nights. Tickets, costing £12 for adults and £10 for concessions, are available from the TicketSource website at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chameleons

The Chameleons were founded in 1947 and have been going strong ever since. They have ventured into most aspects of stage entertainment, including drama, thrillers, comedies, revues, music halls and musicals.

Packed with deliberate mistakes - so it will be all right on the night as long as it goes wrong!

They are a very informal group who, besides treading the boards, enjoy a lively social calendar. They usually put on two shows a year.

Whether you fancy being behind the spotlights or behind the scenes, the Chameleons welcome new members. If you are interested in being involved, just pop along to one of their meetings, which take place most Tuesdays at 8pm at Aspley Guise Village Hall.