Charity Family Quiz Night and Gaucher disease Awareness

In memory of Emily Louise Downes-Moran, we are fundraising to raise awareness and promote research for Gauchers Disease Type 2.

20 years ago I lost my daughter, Emily. This year she would have turned 21, this birthday was hard so I’m trying to do something positive with the all the feelings! Emily had Gauchers Type 2, she died just before her first birthday. In her memory we are fundraising to raise awareness and promote research for this rare condition.

My sons local school very kindly allowed the children to wear green. The colours the Gauchers association use. We have a lovely community and amazingly hit £500 it’s incredible!

I’m currently collecting raffle prizes for an event in Olney and am overwhelmed with the generous donations!

Beech Class wearing green for gauchers

Please join us for a fun filled family evening at The Two Brewers in Olney 1st December 2023.

A family quiz will be the main event with a prize for the winning team and a prize for best team name.

Corina’s Cool Kids Parties will provide games and prizes, with amazing raffle prizes and a guest performance. Adult Tickets £12; with Chilli & Rice - Meat/Veggie Option available on request. Child Ticket £6; with Sausages & Chips for the kids - Meat/Veggie option available on request. Tickets can be purchased via bank transfer or our just giving page.

Please email: [email protected] with your preferred food option and how you wish to pay to receive your ticket.

Please bring cash for the raffle tickets, games and cakes. Drinks can be purchased from the bar using cash or card. We recommend teams of 4-8.

Timings: (approximate guide only)5.00 Doors Open5.00-5.30 Time for drinks and a light children’s buffet 5.30-6.30 Kids Disco - Wear your dancing shoes6.30-7.00 - Time for drinks and meals 7.00 Family Quiz starts - There will be breaks for drinks9.00 Raffle DrawTo end on a Performance time and details TBC

Alternatively get a babysitter and enjoy a night off!