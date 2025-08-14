Chequers Pub hosts second Beer Festival with live music and local brews over Bank Holiday Weekend

The Chequers Public House in Fenny Stratford are hosting their second beer festival over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Starting at 11.00am on Friday 22nd August and finishing on Monday 25th August at 11pm

There will be live music all weekend featuring Rich & Tuck on Friday 7-9pm a Blues and Jazz duo, Jenny Joy doing rock covers Saturday 2-4pm.

If you fancy singing yourself we have an open mic on Saturday 7-10pm looking to attract local talent. Sunday 2-4pm Lisa Smith singing rock covers followed by a local singer song writer 19 year old Matilda Florence (check her out on Spotify) on 6-8pm Sunday evening.

Then to conclude on Monday we have Libbie Price another local talent on piano singing pop covers 2-4pm and finishing off a packed agenda with blues & Country from John Cadden-Lawrence from 5-7pm.

We are lucky to have a food truck and ice cream van from Bespoke Burgers of Milton Keynes not only offering burgers but their loaded fries are amazing.

16 beers from various breweries along Watling street from London up to North Wales will be on offer at £4.10 a pint along with our regular lagers, and beer from Grid Beer Project a micro brewery in Hanslope. Rums & Gin from local distilleries Landlocked Rum (Fenny Stratford) and Wolverton Gin.

We would welcome your support for what we believe will be a great free event especially as there is no Fenny Poppers event this year.