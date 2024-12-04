Christmas at Unity Place

This December, Unity Place has a calendar packed full of festive activities to celebrate the holiday season. From Christmas workshops and markets to jazz nights and family-friendly events, Unity Place’s festive programme promises something special for everyone.

Christmas classics are available throughout December, Rye’s Deli will offer a range of festive drinks; gingerbread latte, mint hot chocolate, white chocolate mocha, black forest hot chocolate and amaretto latte. Unity Place’s resident bakers have also been busy at work, unveiling a whole host of freshly baked festive treats that will be sold daily. Expect the classics of stollen, Christmas cake, iced gingerbread, and mince pies. The Unity Bar will also be fully stocked, providing the perfect spot to catch up with friends pre-Christmas!

On 21st December, Unity Sky Lounge, Milton Keynes’s only rooftop bar, will host an unforgettable evening of smooth jazz alongside its stunning views of the surrounding areas. From 6.30pm - 9.30pm, a soulful jazz trio will bring their festive cheer whilst visitors sip on carefully crafted cocktails and soak in the elegance of the bar.

Unity Place will embrace the season with its “12 Days of Christmas” campaign running from 16th-20th and 23rd-24th December, with daily festive activities on its social pages. Expect prize giveaways, fun competitions, and festive surprises across Instagram, Facebook, and email.

Unity Place Urban Food Market

The festivities peak with the Jingle & Jam Christmas Market on 18th December, from 5pm-7pm. A curated selection of stalls will offer a range of Christmas gifts, from stylish gym wear and unique jewellery to elegant homeware and luxurious skincare products. The event will feature live music performances supported by National Sound, creating the perfect festive soundtrack while guests enjoy mulled wine and delicious bites from the Urban Food Market (book here).

Unity Place is first and foremost a space for the community. To support families during the school holidays there will be free Christmas movie showings at the Urban Food Market on 23rd and 24th December from 11am-1pm. A selection of movie snacks will be available alongside fun games and a festive face painter - the perfect way to keep young ones entertained for a few hours, and for loved ones to come together and get into the Christmas spirit.