City of Codes and Light Festival 2025 draws thousands in celebration of science and art

More than 9,000 people took part over 4 days in this year’s City of Codes and Light Festival, which transformed Milton Keynes into a celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and maths (STEAM).

Organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC), the festival showcased the city’s creativity and innovation through live performances, interactive installations, workshops and talks inspired by astronomy and Islamic scientific heritage.

Festival Highlights

The festival launched on 1st October at Bletchley Park, where 175 guests attended a symposium featuring Dr Alice Dunford, Ruhee S Kahar, Iestyn Jowers, Meena Chander and Clemence Debaig. The evening explored astronomy, creativity and cultural heritage, alongside an Oud performance by Turkish musician Siana.

Mind & Matter Projection at MKIAC's City of Codes & Light Festival

On 4th October, over 6,000 visitors gathered in the city centre for the Lantern Parade and Mind & Matter projection by Limbic Cinema, illuminating MK Central Library with the story of astronomy from ancient stargazers to modern discovery. The night concluded with live music from the Symphonica Orchestra and the In Infinity installation by Goldsmiths University of London students.

The festival continued on 21st - 22nd October at centre:mk, drawing over 460 school pupils and 6,000 shoppers across two days. Khayaal Theatre’s House of Wisdom storytelling workshops brought the Golden Age of Islamic science to life, while visitors explored Constellations of Stars: Echoes Across the Sky, a digital artwork connecting people through shared celestial messages.

Talks from Dr Alice Dunford, Ruhee Kahar and Meena Chander, alongside a close-up look at The Open University’s ExoMars model, highlighted the fusion of science and creativity. On the evening of the 21st, audiences also enjoyed a Whirling Sufi Dance performance in collaboration with the Dialogue Society, blending art, spirituality and movement.

MKIAC Founder and Creative Director, Anouar Kassim, MBE said: ‘This year’s festival has shown the power of combining science and creativity to inspire people of all ages. It’s been incredible to see schools, families and communities come together to celebrate discovery and imagination in the heart of Milton Keynes, a city of innovation.’

The City of Codes and Light Festival continues to grow each year, reinforcing Milton Keynes’ reputation as a vibrant centre for learning, culture and innovation.

For more information and highlights from the 2025 City of Codes and Light Festival, visit https://www.mkiac.org.