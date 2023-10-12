Classic Clapton at Milton Keynes Stables Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year is likely to be the final year of concerts by the full Classic Clapton band. Mike intends to continue with acoustic gigs in future.

The band will be performing at The Stables Theatre, Stockwell Lane, Wavendon, Milton Keynes on Friday 3 November 2023 at 8pm. Tickets priced £20 + booking fee £2.50 from the box office - Tel: 01908 280800. www.stables.org Concessions are available. Most of the band’s eight previous concerts here sold out. Fans are advised to book early for their next appearance.

They will perform all of EC's classic songs including Wonderful Tonight, Tears in Heaven, Crossroads, I Shot The Sheriff, Cocaine, Lay Down Sally and of course Layla! There will even be an “UNPLUGGED” segment.

The band was formed in 1985 in Newcastle upon Tyne long before the term “tribute band” was invented, and named themselves ''After Midnight'' after Eric Clapton’s first solo hit. In guitar/vocalist Mike Hall, the band possesses a front man who not only looks like Eric, he sings and plays guitar like him too!

In 1999, Mike won a national look-alike competition held at Madame Tussauds in London. Mike has met Slowhand twice, and even received a message of encouragement from the guitar maestro (written on a Concorde menu).

TYNE TEES TELEVISION were so impressed, they made a programme about them, called 'COVER THEIR TRACKS'. It was shown in August 2000 and received rave reviews, leading to national recognition.

In 2001 they embarked on an extensive tour of UK Theatres. They called the tribute show "CLASSIC CLAPTON". Since then, they have continued to perform throughout the UK and Europe including concerts at The Royal Festival Hall, London and a triumphant appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2002. In the past few years they have performed numerous concerts in Europe including Spain, Estonia, Holland & France. In 2009 they appeared for the first time in Mumbai. They were invited back for 3 more concerts in India in 2016. This included performing in front of 3500 people in an open air sports arena in Mumbai. In 2017 they appeared in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In the past 38 years CLASSIC CLAPTON has become something of a rock institution.

CLASSIC CLAPTON comprises 4 excellent musicians:- Mike Hall (lead vocals/guitar), Gregg Strettle (drums) and Dave Robson (bass guitar /backing vocals). Dave is a former member of chart band Geordie. In fact he was with them at the time Brian Johnson left to join AC/DC. Steve Hutchinson is on keyboards and backing vocals. He was a member of The Animals for 6 years during the 1990’s alongside original members Hilton Valentine and John Steel.

CLASSIC CLAPTON have released three albums. Firstly “THE MUSIC OF ERIC CLAPTON” contains brilliant cover-versions of 17 Clapton Classics. Their second is a live double CD ''CLASSIC CLAPTON Unplugged'' recorded at Belfast Waterfront Hall. In 2005 they released their third album “CLASSIC CREAM” – featuring 20 songs made famous by the sixties supergroup. All three albums will be available at The Stables.

Eric Clapton has been a major international star since the mid 1960's, when he revolutionised electric guitar playing, with his virtuoso performances in John Mayall's Bluesbreakers. He has won an incredible 19 Grammies and is the only triple inductee into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of The Yardbirds, Cream and as a solo artist).

Eric is now in his late seventies. His recent UK tours have visited only London’s Royal Albert Hall. If fans want to hear all of his hits performed in more intimate surroundings they really should attend a CLASSIC CLAPTON concert. The whole of Clapton's illustrious career will be covered including Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, The Yardbirds, Blind Faith, Derek & The Dominos and the solo years.